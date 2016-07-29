BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Deutsche Bank's Postbank unit
* Says now expect slight drop in 2016 net interest income versus previous forecast for moderate rise
* Says now sees 2016 allowance for losses on loans and advances to decline slightly versus previous forecast for marked rise
* Says now sees significant decline in 2016 adjusted pretax profit versus previous forecast for moderate decline
* Says now sees 2016 net profit down by a medium three-digit mln euro amountvs previous forecast for low three-digit mln euro sum
* Says doesn't believe Brexit will have any material impact on its profits in the short to medium term
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.