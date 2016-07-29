BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Swiss Re Ag
* CEO says not particularly worried about Brexit for Swiss Re, will continue to do business in Britain
* CEO says some forex exposure to euro, British pound
* Britain remains our main focus in Admin Re, we have no appetite to go back to the United States
* CEO says no topline target for corporate solutions business
* CFO says we feel quite comfortable with steady investment returns over rest of the year
* CEO says full year in line with natural catastrophe budget based on predictions after H1
* CFO says natural catastrophe budget $1.5 billion for year, expect to spend $1.2 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
LOS ANGELES, May 14 (Variety.com) - "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" continued its box office reign this weekend, while "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword" is the summer season's first major flop.