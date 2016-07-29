July 29 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Gets approval for collaborative project with foreseen operating income of 205,206 euros ($227,779) for the company

* Full value of the project is of 2.47 million euros

* Project aims to create a technological cluster of companies to cooperate on solutions for rare diseases

