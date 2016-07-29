July 29 Eyemaxx Real Estate AG :

* H1 consolidated net profit increased by approx. 86 percent from 0.63 million euros to 1.17 million euros ($1.30 million)

* In H1 a slight increase in revenues from 1.35 million euros to 1.40 million euros, EBIT up by approx. 29 pct to 3.44 million euros

* Sees FY result above previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)