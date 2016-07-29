July 29 GIEAG Immobilien AG :

* GIEAG launches new major project in Stuttgart

* Construction scheduled to start in Q2 2017; completion scheduled for Q2 2019

* Investment volume of more than 50 million euros ($55.54 million)

* "Maybachstraße" project with office and residential space and 17,000 square meters of gross floor space Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)