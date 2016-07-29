BRIEF-Al Mal Investment receives CMA approval to decrease capital to extinguish loss
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage:
July 29 Forestar Group Inc
* Second quarter 2016 earnings from continuing operations were $0.28 per share
* Continue to project 2016 residential lot sales volume to be in the range of 1,600 - 1,800 lots
* Q2 revenue view $41.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly EPS $0.23
* Qtrly total revenues $48 million versus $43.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
