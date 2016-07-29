BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
July 29 Enorama Pharma AB :
* Q2 operating loss 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($405,000)versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aeEhzH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6112 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.9 million dinars versus 1.5 million dinars year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage: