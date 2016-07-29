MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Newmarket Gold Inc:
* Newmarket Gold reports strong Q2 results; increases 2016 production guidance on record quarterly production of 61,191 oz
* Qtrly net income per share $0.09
* Increased full year 2016 consolidated production guidance to 225,000 - 235,000 ounces
* Qtrly revenue of $78.0 million from 62,223 ounces sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP