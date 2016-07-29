MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* Qtrly earnings per share excluding items $2.45
* During q3, chemical and polyolefin markets thus far have generally been well balanced with trends similar to q2
* "during second half of year our plant maintenance schedule continues to be significant with turnarounds at additional o&p and i&d facilities"
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increased q2 2016 interim dividend by 9% to $0.85 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.56
* Lyondellbasell says "during q3, chemical and polyolefin markets thus far have generally been well balanced with trends similar to q2"
* "within our system, refinery repairs have been completed, and corpus christi ethylene plant expansion is expected to be completed by end of q3"
* Qtrly sales and other operating revs $7.33 billion versus $9.15 billion last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP