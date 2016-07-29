July 29 (Reuters) -

* Autonation CEO Mike Jackson Says U.S. auto industry is plateauing at a high level - CNBC

* Autonation CEO Mike Jackson says "availability of lending is terrific, default rates are still miniscule compared to historic levels" - CNBC

* Autonation CEO Mike Jackson says "Tesla's Autopilot Overpromises, under delivers" - CNBC