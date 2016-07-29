BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
July 29 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :
* Continues to explore opportunities to re-establish company as a going concern in either its current or another form
* Board cannot conclude with reasonable certainty that MRI will continue as a going concern in foreseeable future
* Company has not been in a position to finalise its annual financial results for year ended February 28
* Application for voluntary suspension of MRI's shares on the JSE
* There is no certainty that potential opportunities pursued by board will reach fruition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information