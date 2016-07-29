July 29 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :

* Continues to explore opportunities to re-establish company as a going concern in either its current or another form

* Board cannot conclude with reasonable certainty that MRI will continue as a going concern in foreseeable future

* Company has not been in a position to finalise its annual financial results for year ended February 28

* Application for voluntary suspension of MRI's shares on the JSE

* There is no certainty that potential opportunities pursued by board will reach fruition