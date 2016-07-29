BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc:
* On July 29, 2016, co, co's unit entered into certain financing commitments - SEC filing
* Credit agreement provides for a new $75 million senior secured term loan facility Source text - bit.ly/2avY0LT
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago