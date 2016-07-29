BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Microsoft Corp
* Director, Mason Morfit reports open market sale of 7.0 million shares of co's common stock on July 27 at average price of $56.38 per share
* Director, Mason Morfit also reports open market sale of 11.0 million shares of co's common stock on July 28 at average price of $55.95 per share
* Director, Mason Morfit is member of the management board of hedge fund, ValueAct Source text - bit.ly/2ahsHI1 Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: