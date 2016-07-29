UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 SABMiller Plc :
* Recommendation of revised and final offer
* Board has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller as announced by Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV on July 26 2016
* Revised offer comprises an all-cash offer of 45.0 pounds per share
* Offer includes a partial share alternative, available for approximately 41 pct of SABMiller shares, consisting of 0.483969 unlisted shares and 4.66 pounds in cash for each SABMiller share
* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting
* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.