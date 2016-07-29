July 29 Jetblue Airways

* JetBlue Airways - Currently expect 15 of incremental 30 airbus A321 aircraft to be delivered with current engine option beginning in 2017

* JetBlue airways says anticipates remaining 15 aircraft to be airbus A321 new engine option (A321neo), scheduled to be delivered beginning in 2020

* JetBlue Airways - Starting in June 2019, co would have option to take any or all of its A321neo deliveries with the long range configuration, the A321-LR