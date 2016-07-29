MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Jetblue Airways
* JetBlue Airways - Currently expect 15 of incremental 30 airbus A321 aircraft to be delivered with current engine option beginning in 2017
* JetBlue airways says anticipates remaining 15 aircraft to be airbus A321 new engine option (A321neo), scheduled to be delivered beginning in 2020
* JetBlue Airways - Starting in June 2019, co would have option to take any or all of its A321neo deliveries with the long range configuration, the A321-LR Source text: bit.ly/2ahA5hJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP