UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 Amundi Sa
* Says AUM more than 1 trillion eur at 30 june 2016, up 5 pct versus a year ago
* In a tough market environment, Amundi reached one year ahead of schedule 1 trillion euro AUM target that was announced beginning of 2014
* In Q2 2016, net income group share was highest it has been since Amundi was set up in 2010 at 148 mln eur, up 1.9 pct from Q1 2015
* In Q2 of 2016, net inflows amounted to 3.0 bln eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.