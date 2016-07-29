July 29 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc :

* Oppenheimer Holdings Inc reports second quarter 2016 earnings and announces quarterly dividend

* Says qtrly basic earnings per share $0.39

* Volatility in debt and equity markets and low volumes significantly weighed on operating results for Q2

* Says advisory fees were $66.1 million for Q2 of 2016, a decrease of 8.5 pct compared with $72.2 million for Q2 of 2015

* Says investment banking revenue decreased 34.9 pct to $18.9 million for Q2 of 2016 compared with $29.0 million for Q2 of 2015

* Revenue from continuing operations for Q2 was $212.1 million versus. $228.0 million for Q2 of 2015

* Weak investor confidence and low levels of engagement continued to impact business conditions in Q2 of 2016

* S&P 500 increased 1.9 pct despite significant pullback in response to June 24 "Brexit" vote including rebound during final trading days of quarter

* Commission revenue was $92.6 million for Q2 of 2016, a decrease of 10.6 pct compared with $103.6 million for Q2 of 2015

* Says AUM decreased 5.1 pct to $24.3 billion at June 30, 2016 compared to $25.6 billion at June 30, 2015