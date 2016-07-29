CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
July 29 Newlink Genetics Corp :
* Q2 loss per share $1.12
* Implemented a significant restructuring program following may results of impress phase 3 study of algenpantucel-l
* Reducing headcount from approximately 230 to approximately 130
* Recorded $12.3 million in restructuring expenses in q2
* Winding down hyperacute cellular immunotherapy clinical trials that do not include a checkpoint inhibitor combination
* In q3, company expects to record small additional charges relating to closing or reduction of leased facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.