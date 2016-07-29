July 29 Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria Plc :

* HY ended June 30, 2016 group loss before tax of 3.62 billion naira versus profit of 424.8 million naira year ago

* HY group revenue of 13.97 billion naira versus 15.44 billion naira year ago