BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Azimut and the minority shareholders of Augustum Opus SIM reached an agreement for the acquisition of the remaining 49 percent stake owned by minority shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: