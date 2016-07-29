July 29 (Reuters) -

* Abbvie Expects Mid Teen percentage prescription volume growth for humira: conf call

* Abbvie ceo says indirect biosimilar competition for humira has been as expected in the quarter: conf call

* Abbvie expects 2016 revenue of about $26 billion : conf call

* Abbvie ceo says he remains confident on the ip protection on humira: conf call

* Abbvie ceo says will consider opportunities that are complementary to their portfolio, but is no longer pursuing a big acquisition : conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)