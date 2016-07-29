BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 Ecobank Transnational Inc :
* HY ended June 2016 gross earnings of $1.34 billion versus $1.39 billion year ago
* HY ended June 2016 profit before tax of $203.7 million versus $311.7 million year ago Source : bit.ly/2aPqM9v Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyGtfL) Further company coverage: