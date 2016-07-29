BRIEF-Delta Insurance 9-mnth consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit after tax EGP 64.4 million versus EGP 22.7 million year ago
July 29 WAPIC Insurance Plc :
* HY ended June 2016 net premium income of 2.15 billion naira versus 1.83 billion naira year ago
* HY profit before tax of 367.7 million naira versus 108.8 million naira year ago Source : bit.ly/2ahwlS1 Further company coverage:
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 1.6 million versus loss EGP 5 million year ago