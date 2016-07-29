BRIEF-Ajwa For Food Industries posts Q1 standalone profit
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 9.8 million versus loss of EGP 10.5 million year ago
July 29 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executed with Grupa BB Media Limited license agreement for exploitation on various digital platforms of a high number of programs produced or distributed by Mondo TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago