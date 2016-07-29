July 29 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :
* Change in stock exchange segments/reduced sales and
earnings expectations
* To change stock exchange listing from prime standard of
regulated market to general standard of regulated market of
Frankfurt securities exchange
* Sees FY negative EBIT at least in upper single-digit
millions range (previously: positive EBIT in lower single-digit
millions range)
* Has lowered its sales and earnings expectations for
current financial year
* Now anticipates FY sales revenues significantly down on
previous year's level (previously: after currency adjustments,
in lower single-digit percentage range above previous year's
figure)
* Additional negative deviations from planning figures for
sales realised are expected to arise in second half of year
