UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 SABMiller Plc :
* SABMiller board recommendation of AB Inbev revised and final offer
* Board of SABMiller has now met formally to consider revised and final offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of SABMiller
* SABMiller board intends to recommend unanimously cash consideration and that SABMiller shareholders vote in favour of UK scheme at UK scheme court meeting and in favour of SABMiller resolutions to be proposed at SABMiller general meeting.
* SABMiller board also unanimously concluded that it intends to propose to UK court that Altria and Bevco be treated as a separate class of shareholders and therefore to allow other SABMiller shareholders to vote on revised offer separately. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.