July 29 Eastern Co

* Q2 earnings per share $0.33

* Says "expect the class 8 truck market to remain slow for the rest of 2016 and the early part of 2017"

* Quarterly sales $36.9 million versus $37 million

* Looking ahead to the rest of 2016, we continue to see challenging economic conditions in several of our traditional end-markets"