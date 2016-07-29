BRIEF-Ajwa For Food Industries posts Q1 standalone profit
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 9.8 million versus loss of EGP 10.5 million year ago
July 29 Atlanta Poland SA :
* Prelim. Q4 2015/2016 net sales at 43.8 million zlotys ($11.3 million), down 19.9 percent yoy
* Says Q4 net loss at 1.3 million zlotys versus net profit of 93,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8946 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago