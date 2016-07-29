July 29 Atlanta Poland SA :

* Prelim. Q4 2015/2016 net sales at 43.8 million zlotys ($11.3 million), down 19.9 percent yoy

* Says Q4 net loss at 1.3 million zlotys versus net profit of 93,000 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8946 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)