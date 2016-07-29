UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says terms of transaction were not disclosed and transaction is subject to FINRA approval
* Intercontinental Exchange announces agreement for the sale of the voice brokerage operations of Creditex to Tullett Prebon
* Will retain electronically traded markets and systems, post-trade connectivity platforms, intellectual property of Creditex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.