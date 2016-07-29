July 29 S&P On Guernsey

* Ratings On The States Of Guernsey Affirmed At 'AA-/A-1+'; Outlook Stable

* Believe U.K.'s Expected Exit From EU Could Have Material Negative Impact On Guernsey's Financial Sector

* Stable Outlook Reflects That Risks To Guernsey's Financial Sector,Fiscal Performance Balanced By Still-Significant Economic Resilience Source (bit.ly/2a9SDj3)