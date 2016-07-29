UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 S&P Global Ratings
* The stable outlook reflects our view that the bank will maintain its credit strengths over the next two years
* African development bank 'aaa/a-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable Source text (bit.ly/2aniww8) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.