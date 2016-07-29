WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
July 29 S&P On States Of Jersey:
* Ratings on the States of Jersey affirmed at 'AA-/A-1+'; outlook stable
* Stable outlook reflects, over next 2 years, risks to financial sector will be balanced by "still-significant" economic resilience
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.