UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
July 29 Deutsche Boerse AG :
* Parties have today confirmed that percentage of valid acceptances for Deutsche Boerse shares, as at end of acceptance period, was 63.65 pct
* To allow any remaining Deutsche Boerse shareholders to tender their shares, an additional acceptance period has been opened which will expire on Aug. 12
* Therefore, exchange offer acceptance condition has been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.