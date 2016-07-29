July 29 Alkermes Plc:

* On July 28 U.S. District Court for District of Columbia issued unambiguous opinion in favor of co and U.S. FDA - SEC filing

* U.S. District Court unambiguous opinion affirming in all respects FDA's decision to approve Aristada for treatment of schizophrenia

* U.S. District Court unambiguous opinion also "denying action filed by Otsuka for declaratory and injunctive relief" Source text (bit.ly/2aPWyTH) Further company coverage: