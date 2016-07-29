BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
July 29 Nikkei:
* Aeon will create JV in August with Creation Myanmar Group of Cos. to co-operate supermarkets in Myanmar - Nikkei
* Aeon will provide the majority of funding for JV, which will be capitalized at $8.1 mln - Nikkei
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago