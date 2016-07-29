MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 29 Credit Acceptance Corp
* Credit Acceptance announces second quarter 2016 earnings
* Qtrly earnings per share $4.17
* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP shr $4.38
* Q2 shr $4.17
* Q2 shr view $3.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $238.5 mln vs $203.1 mln
* Q2 rev view $232.4 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.