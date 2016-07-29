BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
July 29 FCA US LLC
* Acknowledges NHTSA is exercising option to renew monthly submissions,monthly meetings outlined in FCA US consent order for additional year Source text (bit.ly/2awRDYH)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago