July 29 Moody's On Uruguay's banking system
* Weakness in Uruguay's agricultural sector, soft demand in Argentina and
Brazil, decline in private investment have undermined business
* With rising competition,slowdown in loan growth due to deceleration of
economy will put downward pressure on profitability of Uruguay's banks
* moody's: Uruguay's banking system outlook lowered to negative on weak
economy
* Weak economy to push up corporate loan delinquencies,rising unemployment
to lead to higher delinquency rates for consumers as well
