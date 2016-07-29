MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Tokai pharmaceuticals announces reduction in force
* Workforce reduction plan expected to be largely completed by end of q3 of 2016.
* Says expects reduction in force to result in approximately $4.2 million in reduced annualized operating expenses
* Also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 60 percent, to a total of 10 full-time equivalent employees
* Says reducing its workforce by approximately 60 percent, to a total of 10 full-time equivalent employees
* Says reduction plan expected to be largely completed by end of q3 of 2016
* Says also expects to incur a charge in q3 of 2016 of approximately $1.3 million related to reduction, including severance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP