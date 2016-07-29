July 29 Moody's on Trinidad And Tobago's USD $ 1bln 2026 Bond -

* Government's issuer rating is Baa3 with a negative outlook

* Trinidad & Tobago's Baa3 ratings reflect low GDP growth, exposure to oil-related shocks, data limitations, weak fiscal policy execution capacity

* Moody's assigns a Baa3 rating to Trinidad and Tobago's USD$1 billion 2026 bond

* Outlook reflects lack of visibility on effectiveness of fiscal consolidation efforts

* "Possibility that government support in form of loan guarantees to petroleum company of Trinidad & Tobago could be higher than currently assumed"