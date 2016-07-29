MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 29 InfraREIT Inc :
* Adage Capital Partners, L.P. reports 8.03 pct passive stake in InfraREIT Inc as of July 20, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aazkpI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.