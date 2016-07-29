MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 30 Deutsche Bank says
* We are on track to reach a CET1 ratio of at least 12.5% by the end of 2018
* We come out of the 2016 stress test stronger than in 2014, although this year's exercise was more demanding
* CET1 ratio would be 7.8% in adverse scenario, 12.1% in baseline scenario Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.