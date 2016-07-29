MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Noble Energy Inc
* Revisions include minimum percentage of Co's outstanding common stock that must be owned by an eligible stockholder or group was reduced from 5% to 3%
* Limit on number of stockholders who may aggregate their stock ownership for purposes of satisfying 3% ownership requirement was increased from 20 to 25
* Board of directors amended and restated Company's By-Laws
* Maximum number of board candidates that can be nominated by means of proxy access and included in cos proxy materials was increased from 20% to 25% of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP