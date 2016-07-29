MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 29 Cisco Systems Inc :
* Says on July 28, 2016, board adopted amendments to Cisco'S amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access
* Bylaws to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders, that constitutes at least 3% of co's outstanding shares, to nominate director Source text: (bit.ly/2aQoMxw) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP