July 29 Cisco Systems Inc :

* Says on July 28, 2016, board adopted amendments to Cisco'S amended and restated bylaws to implement proxy access

* Bylaws to permit a shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders, that constitutes at least 3% of co's outstanding shares, to nominate director