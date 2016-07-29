July 29 Burlington Stores Inc :

* On July 29, 2016, unit entered into amendment no. 5 to credit agreement dated as of February 24, 2011

* Amendment reduces interest rate margins applicable to co's term loan facility from 2.25% to 1.75% , in case of prime rate loans