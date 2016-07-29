MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf slips as Q1 loss hits PetroRabigh; IMF agreement fails to lift Egypt
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
July 29 Kite Realty Group Trust
* Kite Realty Group, L.P. entered into a fifth amended and restated credit agreement
* Says revolving facility has a new scheduled maturity date of July 28, 2020 - SEC filing
* Kite Realty Group Trust says agreement provides for $500 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $400 million of unsecured term loan facilities
* Kite Realty Group Trust says Kite Realty Group L.P has option to increase revolving facility to $1 billion Source: (bit.ly/2aDcR9W) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Dubai's Amlak, DXB Entertainments slide in wake of earnings
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.