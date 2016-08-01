BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication unit plans IoT technology JV with partner
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
Aug 1 Trainers' House Oyj :
* Upgrades 2016 outlook
* Sees 2016 operating results to improve in comparison to 2015
* Previously expected 2016 operating results to be on 2015 level or slightly improve Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 21 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :
* Some conservatives scandalised by street parties (Adds quotes from conservative body)