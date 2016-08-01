Aug 1 Statoil Asa :

* Continues to optimise its U.S. onshore portfolio

* Has agreed a further sale of non-core assets in its U.S. onshore portfolio, third in Southern Marcellus in last two years

* Will divest some of its non-operated interests in state of west virginia to Antero resources corporation (Antero") for approximately usd 96 million in cash

* Statoil's net acreage included in this transaction is approximately 11,500 acres and its average working interest is 19%

* Statoil retains its operated properties in marcellus

* Divestment increases statoil's financial flexibility and allows capital to be focused on core activities in order to maximise value creation Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)