Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
Aug 1 Statoil Asa :
* Continues to optimise its U.S. onshore portfolio
* Has agreed a further sale of non-core assets in its U.S. onshore portfolio, third in Southern Marcellus in last two years
* Will divest some of its non-operated interests in state of west virginia to Antero resources corporation (Antero") for approximately usd 96 million in cash
* Statoil's net acreage included in this transaction is approximately 11,500 acres and its average working interest is 19%
* Statoil retains its operated properties in marcellus
* Divestment increases statoil's financial flexibility and allows capital to be focused on core activities in order to maximise value creation Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".