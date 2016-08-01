Aug 1 Marketing Group Plc :

* The Marketing Group Plc acquires Augustus Group Ltd, establishing global TV content expertise

* Earnings per share will increase from 20.4 cents to 32.3 cents post acquisition

* Sees EBITDA to increase by about 4.8 million euros or over 100 pct in exchange for a share capital increase of about 6.6 million shares or about 34 pct

* Deal to acquire Augustus Group Ltd and its subsidiaries was agreed at strike price of 6.47 per share (based on 10 day volume weighted average), with total value of 43,200,000 euros ($48.27 million)

* This transaction this brings total shares under lock up in marketing group to just over 70 pct Source text for Eikon:

