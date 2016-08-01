Aug 1 Nedbank Group Ltd :
* Guidance for organic growth in diluted headline earnings
per share for 2016 remains unchanged
* Says expectations earlier in year of an economic recovery
and interest rate normalisation in US have softened
* Says UK's vote to leave EU has triggered increased
volatility across markets and added further uncertainty in UK
and Eurozone
* Expects positive diluted HEPS growth, but to be lower than
achieved in 2015, below medium-to-long-term target of consumer
price index plus GDP growth plus 5 pct
* Hy headline earnings growth of 2,0 pct - excluding ETI,
headline earnings growth was 20,1 pct
* HY diluted headline earnings per share increased 1,6 pct
to 1 119 cents - excluding ETI, diluted headline earnings per
share grew 19,7 pct
* Says H1 basel III common-equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio
improved to 11,6 pct
* Says return on equity (excluding goodwill) of 15,7 pct and
18,4 pct, excluding eti
* Interim dividend per share up 6,1 pct to 570 cents
